Criminal law expert appointed special magistrate

A LEADING Australian authority on therapeutic jurisprudence with a deep expertise in criminal law, Dr Anthony Hopkins has been appointed as a special magistrate of the ACT Magistrates Court.

Dr Hopkins, an associate professor at the ANU College of Law, has practised as a barrister in the ACT since 2010. He will begin in the role on May 1.

He began his legal practice in 2002 with the Northern Territory Legal Aid Commission, before moving to work with the Central Australian Aboriginal Legal Service in Alice Springs.

Honoured by the appointment, Dr Hopkins said: “I am particularly delighted to have the opportunity to work with Elders on the Galambany Court in collaboration with the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.”

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury welcomed Dr Hopkins to the role, saying his background and experience in therapeutic jurisprudence means that he is well equipped to contribute to the work of the Magistrates Court including its circle sentencing court, the Galambany Court.

Margaret Hunter has also had her appointment as a special magistrate extended.

Both positions run until June 30, 2022.