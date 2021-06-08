Criticised voucher scheme readies to roll out

By
CityNews
-
Business Minister Tara Cheyne. Photo: Holly Treadaway.

THE ACT government’s criticised ChooseCBR scheme rolls out in full tomorrow (June 9). 

Despite the scheme’s trial being declared a “dud” earlier this year by the Canberra Liberals over its low up-take and for being too complicated, the ACT government is making $2 million worth of digital vouchers available from tomorrow.

About 50,000 have signed up to the program, and will each day get $10 off when they spend $20 or more, $20 off when they spend $40 or more or $50 off when they spend $100 or more.

Business Minister Tara Cheyne says interested businesses can still sign up if they haven’t already, and they will be sent a business toolkit to help promote their participation to customers looking to choose local with their ChooseCBR vouchers.

The scheme will run until the $2 million is exhausted.

During the scheme’s earlier trial, only $370,000 of the $500,000 in vouchers were redeemed and about one in every eight adults – or 47,733 residents – signed up.

CityNews
CityNews

