Crowded national parks could see them close

A DAY before the reopening of national parks, the ACT Parks and Conservation Service is already suggesting that it may have to close the national parks, without warning, if they see an excessively high number of visitors.

The national parks are due to reopen tomorrow (October 1), however, Daniel Iglesias, the executive branch manager of the ACT Parks and Conservation Service, says if they start seeing large numbers of visitors, it could pose a covid-safety risk.

“We know many Canberrans have been missing places like Namadgi National Park and Tidbinbilla, but please remember we are still in the middle of the pandemic,” he said.

“The last thing we want to see is large numbers that may lead to these areas being closed down.”

He said rangers will be putting in place several safety precautions over the coming days such as traffic management, additional cleaning regimes of public facilities and more signage.

Canberrans are encouraged to remain within and explore their local region where possible, he said.

However, if Canberrans do plan to attend one of the national parks and reserves this weekend, they are required to:

Wear a mask – masks are mandatory in the ACT, including in parks and reserves

Practice physical distancing – including avoiding crowding in common areas such as carparks, picnic areas, playgrounds and toilets

Come prepared ahead of your visit.

“Please also carefully plan your trips, including hikes and walks, to make sure you can get home within the time allowed for outdoor recreation,” Mr Iglesias says.

Areas reopening to the public tomorrow include:

Namadgi National Park

Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

Lower Cotter

Murrumbidgee River corridor

The Namadgi and Tidbinbilla Visitor Centres and all campgrounds remain closed.