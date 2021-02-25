Cyclist might hold answers to Page murder

A CYCLIST riding in Page around the time a man was stabbed and killed on Saturday (February 20) may have pertinent information about the incident, police say. 

Police are looking to identify the cyclist, who was reportedly riding, dressed in cyclist gear, along a footpath adjacent to Braine Street at about 8.50am.

The cyclist was allegedly yelled at by a man who was seen running out of a house on the street.

Police say this occurred before the 34-year-old was killed and three people – two men aged 28 and 36, and a 20-year-old woman – were taken to hospital.

A 36-year-old man is believed to be responsible for the incident, which involved at least two knives.

More than 20 witnesses have already been interviewed by detectives and a search warrant has been executed at the residence where the dead man was located. Police will not release the victim’s name at this time.

Anyone with information who is yet to speak to police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6737571.

