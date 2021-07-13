Cynthia’s kicking goals on a national level

Share Canberra's trusted news:

QUEANBEYAN Tigers player Cynthia Hamilton, 17, has secured a spot in the AFL Women’s (AFLW) All-Australian Team for players under 19.

Described by AFLW as a highly skilled forward with a sharp competitive edge and a possible draft prospect for the game’s top league, Cynthia, of Macgregor, was named MVP for the Eastern Allies — a team made of players from NSW, ACT, NT and Tasmania — at the recent national competition, AFLW U19 Championships.

Outstanding for her side in both matches of the championships, she averaged 21.5 disposals (13.5 contested), 10 tackles, five inside 50s and kicked two goals.

It was that competition that got her the spot in the All-Australian champion team.

“It was an amazing experience to be able to play against the top talent,” says Cynthia.

“It was a real challenge, but it was an honour to be amongst these players and to be selected for the side.”

Both a dexterous midfielder and forward for the Queanbeyan Tigers, Cynthia began her footy career at 11 when she joined her brother’s team in need of players. By 12, she had already placed third in the boys competition.

“As soon as I played AFL I fell in love with the sport,” she says.

“I played with the boys until I was about 13 or 14. Ever since women’s footy had become a future option that’s all I’ve wanted.”

“In Canberra, women’s footy is growing so rapidly, it has a long way to go but it’s also amazing to see how far it’s come.”

She says much of her passion comes from her family where talent runs in the blood, being one of six children who all love the sport.

“My dad played footy when he was younger so he was like our little coach on the side-line, always kicking the footy with us and because there were so many of us we could all practice with each other,” she says.

The Lake Ginninderra College student trains three times a week and plays every Saturday all while fitting in her school work.

“You’ve got to find the right balance, you’ve got to eat right, get the right exercise, train, really watch what goes into your body,” she says.

And now she’s made the U19 All-Australian Team, her focus is on securing a spot in the AFLW, with her heart set on playing for the GWS Giants or Sydney Swans.

“It would be a dream come true, I’ve been waiting for this my whole footy career and it would mean the world to me,” she says.

“I’m getting nervous as time goes by but it’s so exciting to think about the new experiences that could be there.

“I just want do my family and myself proud.”