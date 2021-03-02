Data reveals ‘startling’ number of motorcycle fatalities

Share Canberra's trusted news:

WHILE only 5 per cent of registered vehicles in the ACT are motorcycles, more than 20 per cent of road deaths involve motorcyclists, according to police who are calling on Canberrans to pay extra attention to vulnerable motorists.

The calls come after two fatal crashes saw motorcyclists killed in just over a month, with one of the crashes occurring yesterday (March 1) morning when a motorcyclist collided with a truck on the Monaro Highway, north of Michelago.

Since 2016 there have been nine motorcyclist fatalities, out of a total of 40 road deaths, said senior constable and motorcycle officer, Drew McKellar.

“That’s a startling statistic,” he said.

In a collision, he said motorcyclists do not have the same protections as a car and are overrepresented in ACT road fatality statistics alongside over vulnerable road users including children and pedestrians.

“This month we’re asking all road users to be aware of motorcyclists, and for motorcyclists to remember how vulnerable they are,” as the Road Safety Calendar focus turns to vulnerable road users,” Mr McKellar said.