Deer and pig cull closes areas of national parks

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FERAL deer and pig culling will close sections of the Bimberi Wilderness Area and western Namadgi National Park for two weeks

ACT Parks and Conservation Service says it will be undertaking a feral deer and pig “aerial control program” (shooting) to help assist Namadgi’s ecosystem during bushfire recovery.

The areas will be closed from midnight on Monday (May 3) until midnight, Friday, May 14.

“For over 15 months our teams have been hard at work to make sure Namadgi National Park is in the strongest position for recovery following the Orroral Valley bushfire,” ACT Conservator of Flora and Fauna, Ian Walker said.

“Although we have made significant progress and have been able to open the park to visitors ahead of schedule, it is still in a vulnerable state.

“It is important that threatened species and ecological communities can recover without being impacted by feral deer and pigs.

“Feral deer in Namadgi can damage our already endangered plant and animal species due to their grazing, antler rubbing, trampling, trail creation and wallowing. They can also affect the areas that are key to the ACT’s water supply – such as the Upper Cotter Catchment of Namadgi National Park.

“The community’s safety is our priority, which is why we have closed these areas. Our team will also implement extensive safety precautions during the aerial control program, such as buffer zones and clear signage.”