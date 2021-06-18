Deer and pig cull closes parts of Namadgi

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A FERAL deer and pig cull will close sections of the Molonglo and Murrumbidgee river corridors and Namadgi National Park for five days.

Beginning on Monday (June 21), areas and tracks that will be closed during the five-day period, include: Shanahans Mt walking track, Bicentennial National Trail through Naas Valley, Mt Clear Campground, Centenary Trail between Kambah Pool and Pine Island, Tongs Trail, and access to Brandy Flat and Horse Gully Huts.

The deer and pig control program, undertaken by the ACT Parks and Conservation Service, will help manage their harmful impact to the environment, as well to help assist Namadgi’s ecosystem during ongoing bushfire recovery, said ACT conservator of flora and fauna Ian Walker.

“While we understand these closures might affect some plans Canberrans have to visit these areas, this program will help our environment and allow Namadgi to continue to recover. There are still many areas of Namadgi, Canberra Nature Park and the river reserves open during this time and I encourage the community to still get out and enjoy those areas,” he said.

“It is important that as responsible land managers we implement programs that will reduce the impact that invasive animals like feral pigs and deer have on our environment.

“Feral deer and pigs can damage our already endangered plant and animal species due to their grazing, antler rubbing, trampling, trail creation and wallowing. They can also affect the areas that are key to the ACT’s water supply.

“This will also help with the government’s ongoing bushfire recovery program. For the past 16 months our teams have been hard at work to make sure Namadgi National Park is in the strongest position for recovery following the Orroral Valley bushfire.”