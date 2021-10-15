News location:

Defence forces stand down from border patrol

THE joint operations with ACT Road Policing and Australian Defence Force (ADF) on the ACT borders have ended. 

ADF personal working at the ACT border.

Up to 25 members of the ADF have been serving with Canberra police at the ACT borders since September 20.

The joint operation focused on main arterial roads into Canberra including the Federal Highway, Barton Highway and Monaro Highway.

Over the past four weeks police and ADF processed 16,461 vehicles at the borders, turning around 331 vehicles travelling for non-approved reasons.

The ADF teams were made up of personnel from Army and Navy, with the majority from the Federation Guard and Royal Military College Band.

 

