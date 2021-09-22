Defence joins Canberra’s covid response

ABOUT 25 Australian Defence Force personnel will work alongside ACT police from today (September 22) to help with COVID-19 border compliance checks.

The new partnership was formed after the ACT lodged a request through Emergency Management Australia to bring in Defence personnel.

ADF personnel will serve in a supporting role – focusing on pre-screening of vehicles – with enforcement remaining with police.

Acting Supt Donna Hofmeier said boosting capability at cross-border operations was important in the coming weeks as health directions change across the border.

“The community is always so thankful to see police and Defence together supporting them in their time of need, which has occurred often in recent years during emergencies and other events,” she said.

“We have a strong relationship with Defence here in Canberra and ACT Policing looks forward to working closely with them over the coming weeks.

“Since the ACT COVID-19 lockdown started, ACT Policing has now conducted more than 23,000 vehicle compliance checks and we’ve increased our activities in the past week.

“The support of the ADF will assist us to conduct more border operations to ensure health directions, which restrict the movement of people across the border, are complied with.

“Canberra residents can’t host visitors from NSW and Canberrans can’t go for a holiday in NSW, so we’re continuing to work with NSW Police Force to cover traffic in both directions.”