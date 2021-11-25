Delivery van stolen and burnt

A DELIVERY van was stolen in Coombs on Monday (November 22) and later found destroyed by fire in Duffy.

According to police, the white Toyota Hiace was taken from Arthur Blakeley Way at about 10.10am while the driver was making a delivery.

The driver saw the van being driven off in the direction of Fairhall Street and John Gorton Drive.

It was later located off Waragamba Street in Duffy, burnt until destroyed.

The theft comes after four similar incidents over the last two months.

Police believe a light coloured ute also seen by the delivery driver in the area may be involved in the theft, and both the stolen van and the ute are likely to have been driven at speed along Settlement Drive, Coombs, shortly after the theft occurred.

Anyone that witnessed the theft or fire on Monday, has dash-cam footage or has any information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.