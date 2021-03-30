‘Despicable’: Holt man allegedly sold drugs to minor

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A HOLT man, aged 66, allegedly sold drugs to a minor yesterday (March 29).

At about 2.40pm, police saw the man interacting with a group of young people at Kippax Shopping Centre, and following enquiries confirmed that the man sold cannabis to a 13-year-old.

Officer in charge of Belconnen Police Station, Insp Brett Booth, labelled the alleged behaviour as absolutely despicable, saying: “Drug dealers do enough damage to the community let alone when they are preying on young kids.”

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court late next month, charged with trafficking in cannabis.

Police urge people with information regarding drug dealers to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.