Despite deaths, nothing’s changed at Denman Prospect

DESPITE two construction deaths early last year at Denman Prospect, Work Health and Safety Commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, says nothing’s changed in the suburb’s building-site safety.

“We are continuing to see the same issues today at Denman Prospect as we did six months ago when we first started Operation Safe Prospect,” Ms Agius said.

WorkSafe ACT swooped on Denman Prospect again today (February 17) as part of Operation Safe Prospect, an ongoing campaign to improve the safety culture in the residential construction industry.

The commissioner said early indicative figures from the operation today showed there was no sign of improvements to work health and safety in the residential construction industry.

“Some of the serious issues we saw today include the risk of falls from heights and unsafe scaffolding, as well as insecure fencing, a lack of site signage, poor housekeeping and a lack of basic facilities for workers,” she said.

“If these risks aren’t managed properly, there’s the potential for serious injury, not only to the workers, but to others who enter the site.

“We are committed to putting the safety of workers first, and will continue to strive to improve work health and safety conditions in the territory.”

Ms Agius today met with Mick Gentleman, Minister for Industrial Relations and Workplace Safety, and Stephen Byron, managing director, Capital Estate Developments, as they continue to collaborate on improving work health and safety standards in the residential construction industry.