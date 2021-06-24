Detectives extradite a man from NSW after Narrabundah shooting

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT police criminal investigations detectives have extradited a 22-year-old man from Bateman’s Bay to face gun-related charges.

The arrest on the NSW south coast town on Tuesday (June 22) of the accused man follows a continuing investigation into a shooting in Narrabundah in November 2020.

A 31-year-old man had initially been arrested at a home in Wright after firing shots into a car out the front of the Narrabundah house over a business transaction.

The second man linked to the targeted shooting nearly eight months ago was extradited on Wednesday afternoon to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He faces two charges of aid and abet the discharging of a firearm into a building.

Police opposed bail for the 22-year-old.

There was no indication from police how long they suspected the man had been hiding out in Bateman’s Bay.