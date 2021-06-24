Detectives extradite a man from NSW after Narrabundah shooting

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT police criminal investigations detectives have extradited a 22-year-old man from Bateman’s Bay to face gun-related charges.

The arrest on the NSW south coast town on Tuesday (June 22) of the accused man follows a continuing investigation into a shooting in Narrabundah in November 2020.

A 31-year-old man had initially been arrested at a home in Wright after firing shots into a car out the front of the Narrabundah house over a business transaction.

The second man linked to the targeted shooting nearly eight months ago was extradited on Wednesday afternoon to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He faces two charges of aid and abet the discharging of a firearm into a building.

Police opposed bail for the 22-year-old.

There was no indication from police how long they suspected the man had been hiding out in Bateman’s Bay.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Country hotshot hits the winery stage
Next articleReducing carbon emissions just not enough, ANU expert warns
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply