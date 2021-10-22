Dinosaurs head out of town unseen

“JURASSIC Creatures”, an outdoor exhibition-style event that’s been marooned at Majura Park by the ACT lockdown since August, is leaving town unseen.

The event, which features more than 30 animatronic dinosaurs along with interactive activities and live-show experiences, has fallen foul of the ACT Health directive that outdoor events cannot take place without patrons being seated.

“This ruling unfortunately does not work for an exhibition the magnitude of ‘Jurassic Creatures’ where life-size dinosaurs within natural display settings and the accompanying activity requires a walk-through experience,” said promotor Keith Brown

“We were due to open on August 20 and have held out as long as possible, but unfortunately, this is no longer financially viable so, sadly, we will move on from Canberra this time. We hope to return in 2022 as we know how many people were excited about the event.”

Ticketmaster will contact all ticket holders to arrange a refund.