Disagreement leads to fight at bar in Civic

A MAN was allegedly punched and kicked following a verbal disagreement in the outdoor area of Reload Bar in mid-March.

Today (March 31), police released an image of two men that they believe were involved in the incident on Verity Lane at about 2am, March 14.

The first man is described as tall with long hair, he was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans with a bandaged arm.

The second man was described as having short hair, wearing a dark shirt and light shorts.

Witnesses to the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6752080.