Disagreement leads to fight at bar in Civic

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:
Police are seeking to talk to these two men, know them?

A MAN was allegedly punched and kicked following a verbal disagreement in the outdoor area of Reload Bar in mid-March. 

Today (March 31), police released an image of two men that they believe were involved in the incident on Verity Lane at about 2am, March 14.

The first man is described as tall with long hair, he was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans with a bandaged arm.

The second man was described as having short hair, wearing a dark shirt and light shorts.

Witnesses to the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6752080. 

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleMarking a century of diversity and courage in the air
Next articleParties unite to call for territory rights
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply