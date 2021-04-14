District lives up to its ‘picturesque’ description 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks with experts who have established businesses in the picturesque district of Weston Creek.

THE National Capital Development Commission (NCDC) once described Weston Creek as “one of the most picturesque parts of the national capital”.

It was one of the original 18 districts of the ACT, named in honour of Captain George Edward Weston, a former officer of the East India Company, who arrived in Australia in 1829 and was granted land where Weston Creek now sits in 1841.

Nigh on two centuries later, more than 20,000 people throughout eight suburbs call the area home, and with the 4km long creek running through the lush valley, it’s more than lived up to the NCDC’s fitting description.

Breaking the stigma around epilepsy

“EPILEPSY ACT aims to make the lives of those with epilepsy and their loved ones more safe and secure,” says CEO Fiona Allardyce.

“We offer training at schools and workplaces, online resources, referrals, and support groups to help those who need it.”

Fiona says epilepsy, which causes disruptions in the brain and seizures, affects between two and four per cent of the population.

“It’s a life changing event. Some will be diagnosed as adults, some will be as children, it can happen at any time,” she says.

“Seizures are thought of as the most common symptom, but they’re the tip of the iceberg. About 50 per cent of those diagnosed with epilepsy will develop depression or anxiety.”

Through their numerous support services, programs and resources, Fiona says even a small amount of education can go a long way.

“We’ve found a lot of people with epilepsy still hide it,” she says.

“With a bit of education and a bit of compassion we can break the stigma and help people with epilepsy feel more safe and comfortable, and help them find the resources that they often don’t know are there.

“We want people to know we are here and that we are here to help.”

Epilepsy ACT. Call 6287 4555 or visit epilepsyact.org.au

Cafe has a focus on good-tasting coffee

FOR the past decade, local coffee roasters Niugini Arabica has been bringing single origin coffee beans from the Papua New Guinea highlands (pictured) to the Duffy community, says owner Theo Levantis.

Located at the Duffy shops, Theo describes the local cafe-come-wholesaler as “a little cafe that focuses on coffee”.

“The only thing that’s important [is] how good the coffee tastes,” he says.

“And, we’ve got verification that ours is good stuff.”

The best coffee, Theo explains, comes from highland areas along the equator, meaning their Papua New Guinea beans are part of a small and elite list of speciality roasts.

The beans have seen them pick up two gongs for best “milk-based latte” and “single-origin espresso” at the “Golden Bean Awards”, the world’s largest coffee roasters’ competition, he says.

And the beans are responsibly sourced, too, says Theo.

“They’re grown by micro businesses and smallholder farmers [who] work for themselves,” he says.

So unlike free-trade farm operations, their sources take pride in their beans, he says.

“They’ve got the motivation to make a better quality product, and being certified organic, they receive a much higher price,” he says.

“It’s the most ethical way to buy coffee.”

Niugini Arabica, 5 Duffy Place. Call 0431 816090 or visit niuginiarabica.com

Retirement village offers convenience

ADRIA Village combines access to important facilities with a feel of privacy, making it the perfect place for retirement, says CEO Stephanie Tyrrell.

“There’s close access to Cooleman Court and Woden Westfield but we are surrounded by reserves and parklands making it a very peaceful atmosphere for residents,” she says.

Located in the heart of Weston Creek, Adria Village, which has two dedicated respite rooms and a special care unit, offers residential care for 42 residents. The village also contains 36 independent living units.

Stephanie says the village offers residents a wide range of things to do, and that they can get involved as little or as much as they’d like.

“We have an active residents’ committee who organise lots of get-togethers. Residents can play cards, go to morning teas and happy hours, enjoy exercise, and much more,” she says.

Established in 1994 by volunteers of the Croatian community of Canberra and Queanbeyan, Stephanie also says the village is home to a greatly multicultural group of people.

“We have residents [from] Australia, Croatia, China, France, Macedonia, Hungary and more,” she says.

“There are great residents and great staff committed to the best outcomes for the community.”

Adria Village, 89 Fremantle Drive, Stirling. Call 6288 0198, email admin@adria.org.au or visit adria.org.au

Realtors offer a boutique experience

AFTER more than two decades in Weston Creek, Real Estate Australia continues to help people buy into the booming area, according to principal Peter Tolhurst.

Perfectly situated between north and south Canberra, Peter says the area has become highly sought-after, especially because of its alternative schools, local churches and shopping centres.

“It’s a very hot area [to buy] and there is very little stock on the market,” he says.

There’s a lot of new, energy-efficient homes in the area because many were burnt down in the 2003 bushfires and rebuilt into something more modern, says Peter.

“And I think a lot of other people have followed that trend,” he says, referring to the knock-down/rebuild of homes that haven’t been affected by the fires but have followed that modern trend.

After opening in 2001, Peter says they now handle properties across Canberra and provide a boutique experience.

“We have a lot of experience and we offer a really good level of personal service that you just don’t find dealing with big companies,” he says.

“We get to know the client and their families and we’ve built that reputation over that time.”

Peter says clients can get in touch through an after-hours phone service, as well as access to an online property estimate and personalised web portals.

Real Estate Australia, 39 Brierly Street, Weston. Call 6287 4577, email info@realestateaustralia.com.au or visit realestateaustralia.com.au

Get to pain before it’s chronic

CONVENIENTLY located in the Weston Creek town centre, Weston Creek Chiropractic Centre is a patient-focused practice dedicated to getting patients to their optimal health, says Dr Sam Teoh.

Its three friendly chiropractors, Sam, Dr Michael Badham and Dr Linda Tarran, are dedicated in providing their patients with the best possible chiropractic care, according to Sam.

Between the three, the centre provides a variety of chiropractic services and often sees patients with issues such as neck pain, back pain, headaches and sports injuries, and also provides services for pregnant women as well as children and babies.

Sam personally sees a lot of patients who are either too sedentary or on the other end, have pushed their body beyond its limits.

“We do use our bodies a lot and some people tend to overuse it and push themselves while injured,” she says.

“The other extreme is people who are too sedentary.

“Bodies are like cars. You can replace the parts but not the body. If you leave pain for too long it can turn into chronic injury and it takes longer to heal, so it’s important to see a chiropractor before it gets to that point.”

The chiropractors at Weston Creek Chiropractic treat all their patients as individuals, says Sam.

“We do a thorough examination and look at their full history for new patients,” she says.

Weston Creek Chiropractic Centre, level 1, 43 Brierly Street, Weston. Call 6288 6711 or visit wcccentre.com.au