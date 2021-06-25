Do you know this alleged car thief?

THIS is a police face-fit image of a man accused of stealing a car during an aggravated robbery on Sunday, June 6. 

Face-fit of the man police allege was involved in a car robbery.

At about 11.40pm the man and an accomplice were involved in the “carjacking” theft of a silver Nissan X-Trail with NSW registration CV99VK from a unit complex in Glenmaggie Street, Duffy.

The alleged offender was wearing a white hoodie and carrying a black bag. He is described as being about 180cm (5’10”) tall, of slim build and with black facial stubble.

Anyone who can identify the man, or who may have captured video of the vehicle, which was recovered in Braddon on Tuesday, June 8, is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

