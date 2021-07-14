Doctor offers a laser treatment for women’s issues

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Dr Omar Gailani has brought in the MonaLisa Touch laser treatment, which can help women experiencing a range of vaginal issues. This is a sponsored post.

GYNAECOLOGIST Dr Omar Gailani says he genuinely cares about making a difference in the lives of women dealing with gynaecological issues.

As part of the services he offers at the Deakin-based clinic, Canberra Urology and Gynaecological Centre, Dr Gailani has brought in the “revolutionary” MonaLisa Touch laser treatment.

Dr Gailani says it can help women with vaginal issues such as pain, irritation, itching, burning, dryness, painful intercourse, atrophy or laxity.

“It’s effective, minimally invasive, painless and non-hormonal, with no downtime,” he says.

“I’m very passionate about this treatment and I’m glad to be able to make it available for my patients.

“I want to be able to genuinely help and change lives.”

A laser treatment that stimulates collagen formation and promotes the natural regeneration process of the vagina, Dr Gailani says the MonaLisa Touch can also help with certain types of urinary incontinence and mild prolapse.

Based in Canberra for 11 years, Dr Gailani works closely with urologist Dr Ahmad Al-Sameraaii in their multi-disciplinary clinic.

“It has always been my dream to work with a urologist and set up a clinic together. It works well as a collaboration,” he says.

Both surgeons have established their private practices over the past decade, and Dr Gailani, who operates out of Calvary John James private hospital, also has a dedicated theatre anaesthetist Dr Jayamanne, surgical assistant Diana Kirk, and in-clinic nurse, Cheryl Guthrie.

The centre offers investigations for urinary incontinence and prolapse, with management options such as medications, tibial nerve stimulation and outpatient Botox bladder procedures.

When it comes to surgery, Dr Gailani says he takes the time to provide advanced laparoscopic operations for conditions such as endometriosis and fibroids, as well as laparoscopic hysterectomy.

He also offers non-mesh solutions for urinary incontinence and vaginal prolapse.

Dr Gailani comes from a medical background; his father was a well-known general surgeon and his mother a public health doctor who lives in the US, near his brother who’s also a physician there.

He says it’s important to him to keep his skills up-to-date in the field of gynaecology.

“Until travel restrictions hit, I would regularly travel to Europe and the US to attend conferences or workshops, and I still study online whenever possible,” he says.

“For me, it’s about constantly learning and growing, and providing new, effective ways to help.”

Born in Baghdad, Dr Gailani left home after the first Gulf War and emigrated to NZ, where he spent nine years working at hospitals around the country.

He then moved to Australia, where he worked for the Flying Doctor Service, dealing with limited resources to perform surgeries.

“That was one of the best jobs I’ve ever done. It was a specific Flying Doctor service for gynaecology, based in Roma in Queensland,” he says.

“I did more than 300 operations in six months in the outback, covering 22 hospitals.

“They would fly our team in. We’d land on dirt runways in rural airports – one day we almost crashed – then I’d operate all day. The pilot would stay there with us, then fly us back later that day.”

Dr Gailani also worked in many locations such as Adelaide, Melbourne, Launceston and with the Aboriginal communities of Gove and Broken Hill, a role he says was personally very rewarding.

In 2010 Dr Gailani joined the Canberra Hospital and says he immediately fell in love with the bush capital.

“I’m glad my career brought me to Canberra,” he says.

“While living here, I got married and had two sons, now aged three and one, so my life has changed dramatically. Parenthood is challenging in a different way!”

Dr Omar Gailani, Canberra Urology and Gynaecological Centre, suite 2, level 2, Equinox 1, 70 Kent Street, Deakin. Call 6285 1813 or visit omargailani.com.au