Don’t panic, smoke might be from hazard burns, say ACT ESA

HAZARD reduction burns at Molonglo River Reserve, Cooleman Ridge, Chapman and Gubur Dhaura, Franklin, has produced visible smoke in the ACT, say the ACT Emergency Services Agency. 

Residents across these areas may see and smell smoke throughout the afternoon, and are urged not to dial Triple Zero (000) unless they see an unattended fire.

Firefighters from ACT Parks and Conservation Service (ACTPCS) and ACT Rural Fire Service (ACTRFS) are undertaking the reduction burns.

