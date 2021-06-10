Double demerits cross borders, warn cops

DEMERIT points incurred interstate are applied by ACT authorities, warn police ahead of the Queen’s Birthday long weekend where double demerits will be in place for four days. 

The double demerit period will begin from midnight tonight (June 10) and stay in effect until midnight Monday (June 14).

During this period all speeding, seatbelt, riding without a helmet and mobile phone offences will attract double the usual number of demerit points. All other traffic offences attract an additional demerit point.

With cold and wet conditions forecast over the long weekend, police are also reminding drivers to drive to the conditions and avoid any distractions. Drivers caught using their mobile phone during the double demerit period can expect to receive a $480 fine and six demerits.

