Dragon boating community gets a new home

CANBERRA’S dragon boating community will get a brand-new home as part of the ACT government’s $1.25 million investment in sporting facilities over the next two years.

The funding will include $400,000 to support Dragon Boat ACT, with the planning and design works of a boathouse, storage facility and spectator area at Grevillea Park on Lake Burley Griffin.

Five-hundred-thousand dollars will also go towards the planning and designing for a new tennis centre in Amaroo, set to feature 12 new courts as well as LED floodlighting, a pavilion, a hitting wall and parking.

A further $350,000 will be dedicated to designing improvements for the Phillip district enclosed oval. It will include a new pavilion, upgraded grandstand and lighting, as well as additional parking.