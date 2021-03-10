Drink drivers troubled police over the long weekend

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT police have apprehended several drivers on the Canberra Day long weekend after conducting traffic targeting operations.

Police said that among the 101 infringements “who should not have been behind the wheel” issued over March 5-8, two motorists caught drink-driving were of particular concern.

A 19-year-old male learner driver from Stirling was stopped around 12.55am on Saturday on Northbourne Avenue in the city after his silver BMW was detected driving without his headlights on.

The driver subsequently returned an alcohol reading of 0.059 – despite that learner drivers are subject to a 0.00 limit – and after further investigations revealed he had been issued an immediate suspension notice for drink-driving in December, the man was issued with a new ISN that suspended his licence for another 90 days.

He was charged with level two drink driving, driving while licence suspended, driving while registration suspended, an unaccompanied learner, not displaying his L plates, and driving without headlights turned on.

Police also observed a 20-year-old female driver from Gordon around 11pm on Saturday travelling at speed on the Tuggeranong Parkway in Kambah.

When police caught up with the red hatchback at the Glenloch interchange, they recorded its speed at 149km/h in the 90km/h zone.

After the vehicle stopped for police in Gordon Road, Acton, she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.161.

She was released from custody and will face the ACT Magistrates Court in April on several charges that include level 4 drink driving, driving under the influence and also aggravated dangerous driving.

The same woman was arrested again after police responded to a report of a fight at a city night club around 1.15am on Sunday.

She was charged with failing to comply with an exclusion direction, possession of a drug of dependence and resisting a territory public official.