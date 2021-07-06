Driver caught under influence of meth in Greenway

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRIVER was arrested yesterday (July 5) after testing positive to methamphetamine in Greenway.

The man, who was on bail, was stopped by police at about 8.20am.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court on his fourth drug driving charge and for breaching bail.

The arrest of the man in Greenway follows a separate incident on Saturday (July 3) where police pulled over a learner motorcycle rider speeding on the Monaro Highway in Hume under the influence of alcohol.

Police allege the rider was travelling at 101km/h in an 80km/h zone on a Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 11.20pm. He was taken to a police station where he returned an analysis 0.117 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.

The rider had his licence suspended for for 90 days and will face court at a later date.