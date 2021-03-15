Driver flees after colliding with pedestrian

THE driver of a blue Volkswagen Golf did not stop to check on a pedestrian that it allegedly collided with in Dunlop yesterday (March 14) afternoon. 

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries after being hit at about 3.45am on Kerrigan Street.

Police believe the offending vehicle may have also been involved in an altercation with the driver of a silver Mazda 3 on Haydon and Ginninderra Drives in Bruce prior to the Dunlop incident.

Police are calling for witnesses.

Anyone with information or footage of either incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6752290. 

