Driver flees crash that damaged pedestrian handrail 

A MAN fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash after driving through a wire fence, clipping a tree and damaging a pedestrian handrail and street sign in Gordon last night (March 24).

Police believe the driver lost control at about 7.05pm, on Jim Pike Avenue.

After hitting the street sign, he continued down a rock wall before landing on the footpath.

Police say they’ve spoken to a number of pedestrians who saw the collision but believe there were other witnesses they haven’t spoken with yet.

The driver was located at his Gordon residence after he left the scene.

He was issued with an immediate suspension notice and further charges are being investigated.

Any information or footage of the incident can be given to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website, quoting reference number 6759969.