Driver flees crash that damaged pedestrian handrail 

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A MAN fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash after driving through a wire fence, clipping a tree and damaging a pedestrian handrail and street sign in Gordon last night (March 24).
Police believe the driver lost control at about 7.05pm, on Jim Pike Avenue.
After hitting the street sign, he continued down a rock wall before landing on the footpath.
Police say they’ve spoken to a number of pedestrians who saw the collision but believe there were other witnesses they haven’t spoken with yet.
The driver was located at his Gordon residence after he left the scene.
He was issued with an immediate suspension notice and further charges are being investigated.
Any information or footage of the incident can be given to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers website, quoting reference number 6759969.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor