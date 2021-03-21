Driver nabbed at 196km/h on Barton Highway

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 22-year-old NSW has been fined almost $2000 and lost six demerit points after being caught driving at 196km/h on the Barton Highway.

About 1.40pm yesterday (March 20), police detected a blue Ford Falcon sedan with NSW registration plates travelling east on the Barton Highway near Crace.

The vehicle was travelling on a 80km/h section of the highway.

The driver, from Bermagui, was issued with an infringement notice for $1841 and six demerit points for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.