Driver narrowly escapes head-on smash in Waramanga

THE driver of a black car narrowly avoided a head-on collision in Waramanga on Saturday afternoon (May 29) when a blue BMW attempted to overtake a blue Toyota Corolla on Badimara Street.
Police say that at about 2pm the BMW hit the Corolla when it swerved back on to the correct side of the road to avoid the small black sedan or hatchback travelling in the opposite direction
Acting superintendent of ACT Road Policing Donna Hofmeier said: “Acting aggressively on the road is incredibly dangerous behaviour that puts yourself and others at considerable risk.”
Police want to talk to the driver of the black car and are also seeking other witnesses and dash-cam footage of two blue cars involved in the collision.
Anyone with information should call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
