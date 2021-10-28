Driver presses on despite police chase

A 28-year-old Waramanga man has been arrested and charged after an eventful chase by police last night (October 27).

At about 11.40pm (October 27) police patrolling Coombs and Wright spotted a silver Ford Falcon travelling at what they describes as “excessive speed”.

Police attempted stop the car, but it continued, they say, at speed on John Gorton Drive.

As the Falcon approached the Coppins Crossing bridge, police successfully deployed a tyre-deflation device.

Despite this, the car careered along Coppins Crossing Road past Whitlam with the police in pursuit. As the Falcon turned on to William Hovell Drive, the driver lost control and collided with a traffic-light pole.

He was arrested and charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, drug driving, drive while licence suspended and dangerous driving and faces the ACT Magistrates Court on November 17.