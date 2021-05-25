Driver robbed in tennis club car park

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PERSON was allegedly threatened with a weapon at the Belconnen Tennis Club car park before their car was stolen on Monday (May 24) afternoon.

The car, a blue 2018 model Subaru WRX STi with NSW registration CAH29F, was stolen in the car park off Halloran Close, Macquarie, at about 5.25pm.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the theft or noticed suspicious people in the tennis centre car park between 5pm and 5.40pm, to report it.

They are also seeking any dash cam footage of the car near the Jamison Shopping Centre after 5.25pm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6806861.