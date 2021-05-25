Driver robbed in tennis club car park

Share Canberra's trusted news:
A PERSON was allegedly threatened with a weapon at the Belconnen Tennis Club car park before their car was stolen on Monday (May 24) afternoon.
The car, a blue 2018 model Subaru WRX STi with NSW registration CAH29F, was stolen in the car park off Halloran Close, Macquarie, at about 5.25pm.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the theft or noticed suspicious people in the tennis centre car park between 5pm and 5.40pm, to report it.
They are also seeking any dash cam footage of the car near the Jamison Shopping Centre after 5.25pm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6806861.
Who Can You Trust?
In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.
Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.
If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.
Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor