Driving offences come thick and fast

THREE people are separately facing court after being arrested for driving and property offences in the last 24 hours.

A 48-year-old Dickson man will face charges relating to the theft of a Nissan Navara on October 13 and other property offences.

A 27-year-old Moncrieff man was arrested for allegedly failing to stop when directed on October 15. Further investigation revealed he had previously been disqualified from driving and had a baton in his possession.

A 38-year-old Nicholls man will face two counts of failing to stop for police, and two counts of reckless driving after being arrested early this morning (October 22). He allegedly failed to stop his vehicle for police and attempted to flee on foot after abandoning the Mazda sedan.

Police are also investigating a single motorcycle collision on Louisa Lawson Crescent, Gilmore.

About 11.35pm Thursday (October 21), police officers spotted a black motorcycle with no number plate on the Monaro Highway, Hume, travelling at an estimated 150km/h. A short time later, the motorcycle hit a light pole. The 35-year-old rider was taken to hospital with multiple injuries.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or the motorcycle being ridden in the area before the collision to call 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.