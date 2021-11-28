Drug driver caught over double the speed limit

AN unlicensed drug driver was caught driving past a police car 56km/h over the speed limit yesterday (November 28).

The 40-year-old Ngunnawal man was caught speeding on Gungahlin Drive in Kaleen.

Although the road is usually a 90 zone, a police car at the time was indicating that drivers had to “slow to 40km/h” with its red and blue lights flashing.

When the man eventually did stop for police, he stated to officers that his learner licence had expired. Police checks revealed that the licence had been suspended.

The man has been charged with drug driving, driving while suspended, speeding, and speeding past an emergency vehicle and will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

“This driver will face court after being caught for a virtual shopping list of offences,” acting Inspector Paul Hutcheson said.

“There’s no excuse for driving without a licence, or after taking drugs, or speeding.

“The laws requiring motorists to slow to 40km/h when passing emergency vehicles with their flashing lights operating have been in place for three years. I urge all drivers to pay attention to the road ahead.”