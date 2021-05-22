Drunk and speeding, teen L-plater in strife

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 17-year-old learner driver from Isabella Plains had her licence immediately suspended after being picked up for speeding and drink driving on the Monaro Highway.

At about 10.30pm on Thursday (May 20) police clocked her car travelling at 141 km/h in the 90 km/h zone on the Monaro Highway, Fyshwick.

She was stopped and returned a positive roadside breath test. She was taken to the Canberra Airport Police Station, where a subsequent test at the station returned a reading of 0.108. The driver was issued an immediate suspension notice, suspending her licence for three months.

She will be summonsed to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.