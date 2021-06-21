Drunk driver caught doing burnouts in Macgregor

A DRUNK man was caught allegedly doing burnouts in Macgregor early yesterday (June 20) morning.
At about 1am, the Macgregor man, 42, was doing the burnouts in a grey Ford Falcon sedan on De Gruchy Place when police arrived in an unmarked car.
Police stopped the vehicle and the driver returned a positive alcohol test.
He was taken to a police station where he returned a reading of 0.093 grams of alcohol per 200 litres of breath.
The man was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in breath; driving while disqualified; improper use of a motor vehicle; using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.
He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.
Anyone that witnesses dangerous driving incidents can call police on 131 444.
"The ACT Greens keep failing on crucial planning and urban climate issues. The ACT Liberals are starting to make the right noises. As for Labor, in order to be polite – better to say no more," writes "Canberra Matters" columnist PAUL COSTIGAN.