Drunk driver caught doing burnouts in Macgregor

A DRUNK man was caught allegedly doing burnouts in Macgregor early yesterday (June 20) morning.

At about 1am, the Macgregor man, 42, was doing the burnouts in a grey Ford Falcon sedan on De Gruchy Place when police arrived in an unmarked car.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver returned a positive alcohol test.

He was taken to a police station where he returned a reading of 0.093 grams of alcohol per 200 litres of breath.

The man was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in breath; driving while disqualified; improper use of a motor vehicle; using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.

He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.

Anyone that witnesses dangerous driving incidents can call police on 131 444.