Drunk driver caught doing burnouts in Macgregor

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRUNK man was caught allegedly doing burnouts in Macgregor early yesterday (June 20) morning. 

At about 1am, the Macgregor man, 42, was doing the burnouts in a grey Ford Falcon sedan on De Gruchy Place when police arrived in an unmarked car.

Police stopped the vehicle and the driver returned a positive alcohol test.

He was taken to a police station where he returned a reading of 0.093 grams of alcohol per 200 litres of breath.

The man was arrested and charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol in breath; driving while disqualified; improper use of a motor vehicle; using an unregistered vehicle and using an uninsured vehicle.

He will face charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.

Anyone that witnesses dangerous driving incidents can call police on 131 444.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleA rousing celebration of hope and resilience
Next articleBarnaby Joyce regains Nationals leadership
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply