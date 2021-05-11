Drunk driver caught without mandatory interlock device

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A PALMERSTON man who was required to have an alcohol interlock device fitted into his vehicle was caught drink driving in a car without the device early this morning (May 11).

The 34-year-old was arrested at about 2.30am after police saw the man driving a Toyota Hilux slowly on Kosciuszko Avenue, Palmerston, before failing to indicate as he turned a corner into Tinderry Circuit.

After he stopped for police, the man failed a roadside alcohol breath test, and was taken to Gungahlin Police Station where he registered a blood alcohol content of 0.243.

Police checks revealed the man’s licence had conditions attached to it by NSW courts in July, requiring him to have an alcohol interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 12 months.

Police say they were unable to locate the device in the vehicle, and believe it was either removed or had never been installed.

The man is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on May 21 charged with level four drink driving and contravening an interlock condition.