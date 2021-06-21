Duo steal goods from hardware stores

THOUSANDS of dollars worth of goods were stolen from hardware stores by a man and a woman in the past few weeks. 

On June 7 the woman, a 38-year-old, and the man, a 31-year-old, allegedly stole property from a Majura hardware store, on June 12 they stole property worth more than $2000 from a Belconnen hardware store, and then on June 15 they stole about $3000 from a Majura hardware store.

The pair allegedly exited the store through emergency exits during each robbery.

During the police investigation the man and woman provided false names and a false address to police.

They were arrested in Narrabundah yesterday (June 20) and will face the ACT Magistrates Court, charged with three counts of theft and one count of providing a false name and address.

