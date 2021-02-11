Early Morning Centre to open its doors on weekends

FROM July 1, the Early Morning Centre (EMC), a refuge for the homeless people, will extend its services to weekends after $50,000 dollars of funding was announced in the ACT government’s Budget this week (February 9).

Located in the Uniting Church on Northbourne Avenue, the centre offers services such as food and drink, toilets and showers, doctor visits and alcohol and drug counselling.

“For the poor and homeless, a lot can happen over the weekend,” said EMC director Nicole Wiggins.

“There’s people who leave on a Friday afternoon that we are relieved to see back on a Monday morning.

“Being able to offer our services on the weekend means we can look after these people even better and give them a place of respite on the weekend they need.”

The centre opened in 2005 but previously has only operated on weekdays from early morning until 2pm.

Nicole explained how opening on the weekends will also help protect people in the event of disasters.

“In previous years we’d have to make last minute rushes to provide shelter in extreme weather events, the bushfire smoke last year was one example,” she said.

“Now by having our doors open over the weekend we can be better prepared to provide shelter to those who don’t have it in such scenarios.”

Of everything though, a conversation is the most powerful thing the EMC offers, she said.

“We’ve found it’s the feeling of community here that is most special to those who need the help,” she said.

“Being able to come have a cuppa and a chat makes a world of difference to so many, and now that they can do that on a weekend is a great thing.”

