Canberra CityNews

Canberra Today | Friday, October 8, 2021

Eight more covid cases in Queanbeyan region

Monaro Street, Queanbeyan. Photo: Holly Treadaway

EIGHT new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region today (October 8), bringing the total active case numbers to 117.

Of the cases, three are in Karabar, two are in Crestwood, two are in Wamboin and one is in Bungendore.

All are currently under investigation.

Throughout Southern NSW, six new cases were reported in the Goulburn Mulwaree region and all are also under investigation.

Nine new cases were reported in the Snowy Monaro with three in Cooma, four in Jindabyne and two in Crackenback. Three are linked to known cases and six are under investigation.

Two new cases were also reported in Eurobodalla. Both are in Bodalla and are uner investigation.

State-wide, NSW today reported 646 new locally acquired cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

