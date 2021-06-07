Electricity price shock: Barr brings in financial support

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THE ACT government will provide direct financial support to lower income households after ActewAGL was given the green light to increase electricity prices by almost 12 per cent from July 1.

According to a price recalibration report released by the Independent Competition and Regulatory Commission today (June 7), ActewAGL’s regulated (standing offer) tariffs can increase by a maximum of 11.95 per cent, which would result in a bill increase of $3.76 per week (almost $200 more a year) for a typical Canberra household consuming 6500kWh per year, and $14.45 per week (about $750 more a year) for an average small business consuming 25,000kWh per year.

The network costs approved by the Australian Energy Regulator have increased due to higher transmission and distribution costs, as well as the cost of the ACT government’s large-scale feed-in tariff scheme (part of the ACT government’s 100 per cent renewable energy target).

To help soften the upcoming blow to lower income households, ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the ACT government will:

Permanently increase the annual utilities concession by $50 to $750 annually;

Provide an additional one-off $50 increase to the utilities concession for 2021-22, taking the payment for next year to $800;

Contribute $1 million to the Utilities Hardship Fund over four years;

Establish a co-governed energy literacy and education program with the community sector with a $0.95 million contribution over four years;

Expand access to the Utilities Concession to all those who hold an ACT Services Access Card.

But Mr Barr said one of best ways for all households and businesses to reduce their utilities bills is to generate their own power.

“The government will continue to focus on supporting households to invest in rooftop solar panels and battery storage systems through the Sustainable Household Scheme,” he said.