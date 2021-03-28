Empathetic perfomance of rare works

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Music / Courtenay Cleary in Recital, CSO, Gandel Hall, March 28. Reviewed by CLINTON WHITE.

DESPITE all three works in this recital being written in the 20th century, it would be hard to find three more contrasting pieces of music.

The recital, presented by the Canberra Symphony Orchestra, opened with Francis Poulenc’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano, FP 119”.

Poulenc admitted to not liking the violin as a solo instrument and this was the only work in this genre that survived the composer’s wastepaper bin. Poulenc was at the piano for the premiere, in 1943, at the height of the NAZI occupation of Paris.

It’s a complex piece, variously bowed and pizzicato, atonal and melodious, even with some jazz influences.

Violinist Courtenay Cleary, who has impressive credentials, was very much up to the work’s challenges, dealing with its complexities with panache. Pianist Alex Raineri, whose credentials are equally impressive, was as brilliant as Cleary, the two in perfect synchrony, even in disjointed staccatos, each being superbly attuned to the other.

Both parts required significant virtuosity, and both artists delivered with true professionalism. Even at the end of the first movement, when a squawking bird outside decided to chime in, neither artist was fazed. Still, the door then was shut!

Next came Béla Bartók’s “Violin Sonata No.2, Sz.76”, which premiered, also with the composer at the piano, in 1923. Of this, and his other violin sonata, Bartók declared, “It is only a violinist of top class who has any chance of learning them.” Cleary left no doubt that she was in that class.

This work is quite atonal, often with only spare and abstract piano accompaniment, and certainly eschews tradition. Nonetheless, especially in the second movement, there are strong intimations of the Hungarian Czárdás folk dance. The first movement would make great soundtrack music for a suspense thriller!

For all its atonality and abstract construct, Cleary and Raineri gave a performance that, not only was packed full of virtuosity, but also was in superb balance, and with a clarity that only brilliant artists could achieve.

Concluding this intriguing recital was the “Sonatina for Violin and Piano” by the Australian-born composer, Arthur Benjamin, written in 1924.

Benjamin is most famous for his charming “Jamaican Rhumba”, which earned him a yearly barrel of rum, compliments of the Jamaican government!

With an eye fixed firmly on the traditions of the Romantic period, but still with a nod to the impressionistic styles of the early 20th century, Benjamin’s “Sonatina” is melodious and even hints at being programmatic.

The playing by Cleary and Raineri was so empathetic to the style of the composer’s writing, it sparked in my mind’s eye vivid images of a ship sailing on a smooth, gently swelling ocean in the first movement, lively village dances with respite in between in the second, and a delightful lightness and airiness to the lively melodies in the last.

Gandel Hall, at the National Gallery of Australia, is a beautiful space, with large windows overlooking the garden – and the occasional squawking bird! But it could do with some decent stage lighting, for the artists were but a shadow against the dark rear wall.

Even so, this was a brilliant performance of works that are not heard very often – another success story for the Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s recital series.