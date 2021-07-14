End of kangaroo cull sees nature reserves reopen

FIVE nature reserves reopened today (July 14) following the end of the 2021 Eastern Grey Kangaroo conservation cull.
Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve, Mount Majura Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, Farrer Ridge Nature Reserve and Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary were all closed during the ACT government’s annual cull, which saw 1505 eastern grey kangaroos “removed” from the reserves.
Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve will remain closed of an evening during weekdays to allow continuation of the fox and rabbit management program.