Endangered dragons take up residence in Tidbinbilla

A NEW breeding facility has been launched today (May 27) at Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve to home six endangered grassland earless dragons.

Coming from Melbourne Zoo, the six lizards are the first residents of the $60,000 “biosecure” facility specially-designed quarantine system that has the capacity to hold about 80 endangered grassland earless dragons.

Land Management Minister Mick Gentleman said: “Each dragon will have its own space with everything it needs, such as a burrow, grasses to climb on and a basking platform.



“Larger outdoor predator-proof ring tanks will allow ecologists to observe the grassland earless dragons in a more natural environment.”

Listed as critically endangered, the grassland earless dragon is endemic to the ACT, which is its last known habitat alongside neighbouring pockets in southern NSW.

Like many species, including in the ACT, loss and fragmentation of habitat due to urban, industrial or agricultural development has been a significant factor in the lizards decline.

The situation is so dire that Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti says Australia is facing an extinction crisis.

“If we are to halt and reverse the damage we’re doing to our natural environment, we must challenge ourselves, and test and trial approaches to tackle extinction rates and re-introduce native fauna back into the wild,” she said.

“This facility and breeding colony will be critical to the long-term survival of the grassland earless dragon.

“This colony will be an insurance population to guard against extinction and provide a source of animals for reintroduction to the wild.

“They will also provide opportunities for research aimed at conserving and managing this species in the face of threats such as predators, habitat destruction and climate change.”

Though the six dragons will one day be released, it won’t be in the ACT, to maintain genetic diversity in the scant population that still remains there.

Instead, the lizards will be used for genome sequencing that will be carried out by the University of Canberra and will assist in breeding the dragons in the future, as well as other behavioural, genetic and ecological research.

“Melbourne Zoo and the University of Canberra have pioneered captive breeding of Grassland Earless Dragons over many years and have passed their specialist knowledge to the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve threatened species team,” said Mr Gentleman.

“The ACT government is providing $2.1 million over three years for the initial stage of the project, which included large-scale landscape work to restore and re-connect habitat to help grassland earless dragons and other grassland species survive in the landscape.”