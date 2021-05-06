Erratic driving comes to an end at police station

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for two cars that were driving dangerously in Gungahlin last night (May 5).

The two vehicles, a silver Kia Stinger sedan and a white Holden Commodore, were reportedly travelling closely together and driving erratically from Moncrieff to Gungahlin between 8.20pm and 8.45pm.

The incidents stopped when the Kia sedan arrived at the Gungahlin Police Station and the Holden left the scene.

Anyone that witnessed the driving incidents or who has dashcam footage of the incidents is urged to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6791771.