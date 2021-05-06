Erratic driving comes to an end at police station

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE are searching for two cars that were driving dangerously in Gungahlin last night (May 5). 

The two vehicles, a silver Kia Stinger sedan and a white Holden Commodore, were reportedly travelling closely together and driving erratically from Moncrieff to Gungahlin between 8.20pm and 8.45pm.

The incidents stopped when the Kia sedan arrived at the Gungahlin Police Station and the Holden left the scene.

Anyone that witnessed the driving incidents or who has dashcam footage of the incidents is urged to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 6791771.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleProud Tiwi women happy to share their songs
Next articleAsbestos-affected victims finally have their pay day
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply