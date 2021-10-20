Expert tips on how to make a home truly ‘yours’

HOME is where the heart is (as the famous saying goes), so it makes sense to turn that space into something that the homeowner or renter loves being in.

Whether it’s renovating a home to get the best out of a sale, adding some designer furniture, working on the bathroom, kitchen or anything in between, “CityNews” speaks to some of Canberra’s most passionate home-improvement experts on how to make a place truly “yours”.

Flexible options for getting quality furniture

EX-Government Furniture co-owner James Fullerton says they’ve got thousands of new, affordable and quality furniture items in store and it’s got them all the more excited to be re-opening this Friday (October 22).

With one person per four square metres allowed in-store, James recommends calling ahead to make a booking, but there’s more than just one way customers can browse their extensive range.

The team is offering video calls where a customer can be “digitally walked through” the store and can choose the items they would like.

“Just recently we had someone who had moved to Canberra and we decked out the whole house through the video-call service,” says James.

“We gave him a general browse of the store and he chose the items that caught his eye. We did the sale on the phone then he came by to collect right after.”

Whether it’s shopping online or in-store, James says there’s plenty of items that are perfect for the home or office.

“Particularly popular at the moment is a range of manually adjustable sit-stand desks and ergonomic chairs,” says James.

“We’ve got a huge range going all the way from budget items to really nice executive, designer items and everything in between.

“We charge fair prices and are often able to source the best, no-nonsense, quality furniture available. We pride ourselves on our eye for good quality.”

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

‘Strategic’ renovation gets top sale results

FOR people thinking about selling their home, co-founding director of Your Property Profits Kim Persson says their stress-free home renovations get people the best sale results.

“We can help with all aspects of a renovation with our strategic team of tradespeople, stylists, real estate experts, photographers and more,” she says.

“We know the market and we know what sells. Clients can sit back while we focus on maximising the results for their property.”

Kim says the business is operating as usual at the moment, but they’re also offering flexible options such as Zoom meetings to make sure clients feel comfortable.

She also says that clients don’t need to worry about any up-front cost, as the renovating team front the cost of clients who then pay after the property has sold.

“We work to budget and timeframe, whether it’s minor repairs or major renovations, all costs are pushed back to settlement,” says Kim.

“We understand people don’t have the time to renovate and want the process to be as quick and easy as possible [which is why we] offer a personally tailored service.

“We can take the keys, organise the cleaning, styling and get it ready for the market.

“It’s so rewarding to help people get the best possible sale.”

Your Property Profits, call 1800 225597, visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au or email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Furniture restorations that focus on detail

FROM antique heirlooms to modern club lounges and TV recliners, Ebsworth Upholstery can assist with any furniture restoration or re-upholstery project, says office manager Robyn Ebsworth.

Robyn operates the business with her husband Mark, a skilled upholsterer with more than 16 years of experience, and together she says they work with designers, timber restorers, metal fabricators and frame makers to deliver attention to detail that’s second to none.

“We often have customers with furniture that once belonged to their grandparents that’s been passed down through generations,” says Robyn.

“When it’s restored for them, there can be a real emotional response. “These heirlooms are often a way to remember loved ones.”

It’s just one of the valued services that Ebsworth Upholstery offers, says Robyn.

“We’ve got one of the biggest fabric libraries in Canberra that includes soft furnishings, fabrics, upholstery and drapery, and customers can come and purchase fabrics for their own projects through that library as well,” she says.

“We have an interior designer whose services are free that can help you select your fabrics, too.”

They’re also proud to offer custom-made furniture, with the building process all done here in Australia.

“With us, customers can add their own style and flair to their furniture, something you can’t get at the large furniture retailers,” she says.

Under current covid restrictions, customers will have to book an appointment with Ebsworth Upholstery via phone or email, but Robyn and Mark say they’re excited to still be offering their trusted services and to welcome customers in to experience their showroom.

Ebsworth Upholstery, unit 4, 1 Alumina Street, Beard. Call 0434 982708, email mark@ebsworthupholstery.com.au or visit ebsworthupholstery.com.au

Expert designers make homes more liveable

OWNER of Duck Duck Goose Design Emma Miles says she’s passionate about improving people’s lives by improving the functionality of their homes.

Leading a team of experienced interior architects and designers, Emma says their team focuses on turning the minor details of homes into major improvements.

“Interior design can sometimes be thought of as just choosing colours or cushions, but it’s much more than that,” says Emma.

“It’s about making the home more liveable and often the small details people might not think of can make such a big difference.”

Emma says she’s particularly interested in “space design”, which helps people to move through their living areas with more ease.

“People often think when they renovate they’re limited to the space they have, but there are ways to make effective use of the space you have so that it’s more functional and more liveable,” she says

“We can design around someone’s lifestyle or physical attributes so that their living space is perfect for them.

And, Emma says she’s never afraid to think outside the box to help clients achieve their dream home.

“Of course, we are always happy to offer our advice but ultimately, the client has to love their own space and that’s what we’re driven by – the client’s taste and what they want their home to look like,” she says.

“We work closely with people to make sure they get the results they’re looking for.”

Duck Duck Goose Design, call 0402 054203, visit duckduckgoosedesign.com.au or email emma@duckduckgoosedesign.com.au

Reliable and experienced plumbing services

FIRST-founded in 1989, PFM Plumbing has become an established, well-respected, and trusted business by the Canberra community that offers customers reliable service for all types of plumbing, says owner Pat Morella.

“PFM Plumbing is equipped with the right tools to find the cause and correct the issue for blocked drains,” says Pat.

“We specialise in the replacement, installation and maintenance of hot-water services at properties throughout Canberra and the servicing, installation and replacements of gas appliances including hot-water units, cooktops and heaters.

“We also install all manner of appliances like tapware, hot water systems, toilets and more.”

A licensed plumber and gas fitter, Pat says he prides himself on providing customers with a great experience through his reliability, knowledge and commitment to quality work.

“When tasked with a job you can be assured I will be there working to complete the task from start to finish,” says Pat.

“If required we also have qualified team members to assist.”

Pat says it’s all part of PFM Plumbing’s quality service that they’ve been proudly offering Canberra and the surrounding regions for more than 30 years.

PFM Plumbing, call 0412 628538, visit pfmplumbing.com.au or email pfmplumbing@optusnet.com.au

Building bathrooms with confidence

BEING one of the oldest bathroom companies in the region, the community can be confident that The Bathroom Company knows how to do renovations well, says owner Andrew Finn.

Established in 1993, Andrew says they’ve become quite “embedded in Canberra”.

“We’re bricks and mortar and that gives people confidence,” he says.

“Our team are specialists in bathrooms, and sit down with clients to listen to what they want in order to design the bathroom they want.”

Offering a smart, stylish and stress-free experience, Andrew says they can help with all decisions, from colour to tiles and baths.

He also says clients will only have to deal with one staff member who will help them through the whole project.

“We offer a complementary shopping service with our designer to assist in selecting the client’s tiles and bathroom fixtures,” he says.

“We also provide a complementary clean by a professional cleaner as a standard inclusion for every bathroom.”

The Bathroom Company can also custom-make vanities, is available to do stone work and can incorporate modern modicums such as LED shower lighting or full-body showers, says Andrew.

Their designs complement the home, he says, including designs such as art deco.

The Bathroom Company, 7 Murray Crescent, Manuka. Call 0418 628693, email quotes@bathroomcompany.com.au or visit bathroomcompany.com.au

The land surveyors who have helped Canberra grow

SHAW Surveys is committed to providing professional survey services to not only the general public, but also to government authorities, engineers, developers, solicitors, architects, builders and real estate agents, says director Jim Shaw.

“Part of getting approval from the government to build or extend the home requires an accurate measuring and position of things on the block and that’s where we come in,” says Jim.

“We offer comprehensive surveying services and have expertise in all facets of land and property surveying to make sure you’re not building too high or big.”

Shaw Surveys was first started in 1982 by Jim’s father, Peter, with the business originally called PJ Shaw & Associates.

Over the decades since, Peter says the company has done the subdivisions that created Gordon, Conder, Amaroo, Nicholls, Forde, Palmerston and Jerrabomberra to name a few.

“We’ve seen Canberra grow massively in the last 40 years and I’m really proud to have been a part of that,” says Peter.

“To know that my family is continuing the legacy makes me even more proud.”

Now jointly run by Peter and his children, Jim and Sarah, Shaw Surveys continues to offer their trusted services throughout the ACT and surrounds.

“We work as far as Goulburn, Braidwood, Cooma, Yass and even down the coast on occasions,” says Peter.

Shaw Surveys, 4/10 Kennedy Street, Kingston. Call 6260 7002 or visit pjshawsurveyors.com.au

Servicing keeps quilts fresh and fluffy

LOCALLY owned and operated (and proud of it!), the family-run Mitchell business, Therma Quilts, has been keeping Canberrans warm since the ‘80s and the team is excited to be reopening on November 1.

Using quality textiles, a Therma Quilts spokeswoman says the seamstresses hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Servicing of feather and down products is essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” she says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed on to quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh and fluffy.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.

“Therma Quilts is able to re-case your quilts in addition to other services such as extending them into a larger size or reducing them to a smaller size according to your needs.”

With its eco-friendly cleaning process, Therma Quilts services feather and down products such as sleeping bags and down clothing as well as other textiles such as silk, polyester, cotton and wool quilt underlays.

“Whether you’re wanting to rejuvenate your quilt, customise it or buy a new custom-made one we can look after you,” she says.

Therma Quilts, unit 9, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au