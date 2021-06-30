Experts can ease the burden in difficult times

Share Canberra's trusted news:

It can be an uncomfortable reality, but organising funeral arrangements, creating a will, or investing in an estate plan is an important part of life. This is a sponsored post.

ORGANISING a funeral, creating a will, or investing in an estate plan can be an uncomfortable reality, but throughout Canberra there are compassionate experts who can help ease the burden.

“CityNews” speaks to professionals who can give you and your loved ones peace of mind when it comes to some of life’s most difficult decisions.

Enlightening people on their legal options

TAKING the first step in estate planning is often an enlightening experience, with many people surprised to find out what they’re actually worth, says KJB Law’s estate planning special counsel Kerstin Glomb.

“I have clients who believe they don’t own much, but then when we walk through things like superannuation and life insurance they’re surprised to find out how much they’re actually worth and what they have to organise,” she says.

“After that initial meeting I find people feel a lot of relief and peace of mind that they’ve started the process.”

Although it can be an uncomfortable topic to approach, Kerstin says estate planning is something everyone should think about and KJB takes pride in helping ease the burden and making clients feel comfortable.

“We guide people through what options they have and what they should address so that they can take charge in providing protection for themselves and their loved ones,” says Kerstin.

“It’s about working out with a client who are the right people in their family or broader surroundings and then structuring their document to reflect that.

“There’s nothing better than when people say after signing that they’re happy to have it in place, feel comfortable and most importantly that they understand what they’ve signed.”

KJB Law, ground floor, 10 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6281 0999 or visit kjblaw.com.au

Lawyers take discomfort out of wills

WHILE death can be hard to think about, Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators help take the discomfort out of making a will, says wills and estate planning lawyer Ashilpa Khanna.

When death occurs, a common misconception, according to Ashilpa, is the spouse takes control of the estate and its assets, which is not generally the case.

“If you don’t make a will, the state’s law effectively does it for you,” says Ashilpa, who urges people to create a will to secure a plan for the future.

“For families, a relative dying without a will causes significant strife, since a will names the legal guardians of the person’s children.

“The last thing you want to have if you die is a fight over who’s going to raise your children.”

But to better cushion any sudden tragedies, Ashilpa firmly believes everyone should have an estate plan and it all starts with a will.

At Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, Ashilpa says great care is taken into providing expert and honest advice, ensuring each client is aware of the legal process and disclosing any upfront fees.

“Our staff are experienced in their fields and we take pride in knowing our clients,” she says.

“We will always use common sense, respect, courtesy and good judgement when dealing with clients.”

Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, First Floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Email enquiries@chsol.com.au, call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

A comforting, caring approach to funerals

BILL and Christine Cole, the principals of William Cole Funerals, say they approach arranging funerals with compassion and have organised more than 17,000 services in their 30 years in their Belconnen-based funeral home.

An independent and family-operated funeral home, run by former high-school sweethearts Bill and Christine and their team, which includes daughter Judy and her husband Naithan, son David and more recently, two of their granddaughters, Bill says they offer a caring, personal service.

“People tell us that they feel comforted and that arranging a funeral was less difficult than they had thought it would be,” he says.

“We want them to know that the service they experience exceeds their expectations.”



For Bill, becoming a funeral director was a “calling”, whilst Christine says she found her passion by helping people in their time of grief, using her talents to provide an organised, calm approach to planning a funeral with the families she met.



As one of only two remaining locally-owned funeral homes in Canberra, Bill says they offer personalised, empathetic and understanding service and choice for families, including all different styles of funerals and farewells for civil services and all faiths.

William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen. Call 6253 3655 or email info@williamcolefunerals.com.au or visit williamcolefunerals.com.au

Jennifer helps farewell loved ones

PASSIONATE about helping people through one of the most profoundly difficult times of their life, Jennifer Nagy of Your Canberra Celebrant says she helps organise funeral services that are personally tailored.

“I meet with the family and help them work out what they need, whether it’s music, poems, readings, rituals, designing an order of service or whatever they feel is right for their service,” she says.

“I work hand-in-hand with funeral directors and strive to help people come away from a funeral with a sense of closure and of having done right by their loved one.”

Jennifer felt drawn to being a funeral celebrant after both her parents passed away, an experience she says gave her a lot of compassion and empathy for those farewelling someone.

“It was an experience that really helped me understand the journey of grief,” she says.

“It means a lot to turn that experience into helping comfort people during such a difficult time.”

Jennifer says one of the most rewarding things about her service is helping people with eulogies.

“I have a lot of people say they don’t think they can get up and read a eulogy, and generally by the end of the week I work with them they feel empowered enough to stand up and read something for their loved one,” she says.

“On the day I’m always ready to step in if people need help though.”

Your Canberra Celebrant, call 0435 119981, visit yourcanberracelebrant.com or email jennifer@yourcanberracelebrant.com

Memorial experts keen to listen

WHEN it comes to gravestones and memorials, Avalon Memorials listens to the needs of its customers to design the appropriate memorial for their loved ones, says director Tony Larobina.

“We’re able to design something to people’s personal needs, at a fair price,” he says.

Tony says Avalon Memorials is backed by experienced professionals who have numerous years of experience when it comes to crafting memorials such as full memorials, lawn memorials, and ornaments and accessories.

“And we understand that things change so we go out of our way to give people a headstone that’s modern,” he says.

“Normally people ring and make an appointment to see us or they might already have a design in mind.

“We also have a website with some of the work we have done, which people can get ideas from.

“We’re fairly diverse in our range of products and we’re also capable of restoring old monuments.”

What really sets Avalon Memorials apart, according to Tony, is the time they spend getting to know the customer and, through their stories, getting to know the deceased.

“We try to listen rather than dictate,” he says.

“Ninety-nine per cent of our customers walk away very happy with the service and the product they get.”

Avalon Memorials, 11A Shropshire Street, Queanbeyan. Call Tony on 0427 180776, email sales@avalonmemorials.com.au or visit avalonmemorials.com.au