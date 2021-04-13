Experts with a focus on a sustainable future 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

In this sponsored post, “CityNews” speaks to experts who are leading the way to a more sustainable future.

BASED on current trends, it’s estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic than there are fish in the ocean, according to statistics from the World Economic Forum.

But there’s still time to turn that around, and with news just gone of the ACT government banning single use plastics by July, Canberra continues to be a national leader in protecting the environment.

It’s an effort the community continues to rapidly get behind, with a range of businesses doing what they can to reduce waste and be more environmentally-conscious.

James gives quality furniture a second life

WHETHER it’s for the home office or garage, buying furniture doesn’t need to come at the detriment of the environment, says Ex-Government Furniture owner James Fullerton.

Each day, new furniture arrives in Canberra stores after being shipped halfway around the world, racking up a big carbon footprint, says James.

But, Ex-Government Furniture’s cost-friendly range of surplus office furniture saves on waste, he says.

For more than 20 years, James says they’ve offered an alternative, giving buyers access to a wide range of quality and designer second-hand products from top Australian and global brands, all without breaking the bank.

And with new stock coming in every week, James says there’s always something interesting coming through the door.

At the moment, James says it’s his selection of recently-arrived bookshelves and metal cabinets that are making a splash.

“It’s commercial grade stuff,” he says.

“It’s all going to last for a long time. Some of the old swing-door cabinets we just picked up are actually older than I am.

“Forty years old [and] they’re still going.”

It’s testament to product quality that people just can’t get from many retailers, he says.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Store has a focus on reducing waste

THE owner of Mawson’s eco-friendly store, Let’s Be Natural, Ben Pfitzner, says he’s passionate about making eco-friendly goods and waste-free shopping more available to the community.

“Our aim is to support the community to find a better balance with the natural world and help find a sustainable and waste-free future,” says Ben.

Let’s Be Natural has a wide range of healthy, organic and eco-friendly products such as bulk/packaging-free/waste-free food, cleaning products, natural skincare and natural cosmetics.

“Plastic, particularly single-use, is a menace to the natural world but society continues to use it with virtually no control or consideration,” says Ben.

“Plastic needs to be reduced, it needs to be controlled, and although Australia is small by population and global impact, everyone should be trying to lead by example, otherwise we have no ability to help and no right to influence other countries to do the same.”

Ben says he’s proud that Let’s Be Natural offers products that bring people a step closer to that goal.

“[And] we have a spacious layout, chilled music and friendly staff,” he says.

“It’s a relaxed shopping experience. We also listen to our customers, we are here to serve the local community so we listen to their needs.”

Let’s Be Natural, shop 2, 73-77 Mawson Place, Mawson. Call 6286 3775 or visit letsbenatural.com.au