Explosives, guns and a stolen Porsche in Bruce

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A 27-year-old Flynn man and a 31-year-old Taylor woman will face the Magistrates Court after being caught in a stolen Porsche carrying explosives, firearms, ammunition and items of suspected stolen property.

At 12.40 this morning the couple was reported to be acting suspiciously in a car park in Bruce.

Police spotted the black Porsche entering a multi-storey car park in Bruce. At 1.10am the man drove the Porsche out of the car park, puncturing three tyres on the police tyre-deflation devices.

In Mary Potter Circuit, the Porsche collided with a police vehicle while making a U-turn and the woman ran from the passenger side of the Porsche while it was moving. She was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police followed the Porsche to an apartment complex in Thynne Street, Bruce, where the man drove through a closed garage door before he was arrested.

A search of the Porsche revealed explosives, firearms, ammunition and items suspected of being stolen property. Police also located another stolen vehicle, a Black VW Tiguan, nearby.

The man, who is on bail, will face charges of driving in a stolen motor vehicle, dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, refusing to undergo a drug test, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, using incorrect number plates and failing to stop for police.

The woman will be charged with riding in a stolen motor vehicle.