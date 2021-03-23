‘Extreme’ weather closes nature reserves

Share Canberra's trusted news:

HIGH winds and potential flooding forecast for the coming days has forced the ACT government to close several parks and nature reserves until Thursday (March 25).

The areas closed include: Namadgi National Park; Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve; Googong Dam; Molonglo River Reserve; the Lower Cotter catchment; Murrumbidgee River Corridor including Cotter, Pine Island, Kambah Pool, Casuarina Sands and Uriarra Crossing; Blue Range Campground; Woods Reserve Campground; and Cotter Campground.

ACT conservator of flora and fauna Ian Walker says the closures are for the safety of the Canberra community and warns that further closures or an extension of existing ones might be implemented today or tomorrow.

“We are advising all Canberrans to avoid these areas as we see heavy rain and extreme weather continue over the coming days,” Mr Walker says.

“Flood waters can occur suddenly and without much warning, leaving you trapped or stranded if you are unprepared. Steer clear of low-lying areas such as creeks, stormwater drains or other causeways.

“With high winds forecast tomorrow, take additional care in the coming days around trees and other debris in parks and reserves. Strong winds are dangerous and will move fallen trees unpredictably and can even topple or uproot standing trees.”

For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call triple zero (000). Access Canberra can also be contacted for more information on 13 22 81.