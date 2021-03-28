Fairytales come to life with charm and grace

Share Canberra's trusted news:

“The Beauty Thief,” Rebus Theatre, Belconnen Community Theatre, Until March 28. Reviewed by SAMARA PURNELL

ONCE upon an autumn Friday evening, in the Belconnen Community Theatre, a fairytale unfolded.

This fairytale, “The Beauty Thief”, was told by Rebus Theatre, a well-established, mixed-ability theatre company focused on social change. An ensemble from the CDTeens (recently renamed CDTribe) accompanied the cast with movement and dance.

“The Beauty Thief” is an original work, directed by Sammy Moynihan and Robin Davidson and created co-operatively and organically with the cast. It was inspired by many traditional, well-loved fairytales, with characters and plots familiar from stories including “The Sleeping Beauty”, “Snow White”, “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel”.

In Rebus’ production, the dialogue, although minimal, is fittingly stylised and projected onto a screen, concurrently making the production more accessible for audience members and cast. The genre and show were perfectly suited to this, making it appear a natural part of the production, rather than any kind of aid.

The costumes by Fiona Victoria Hopkins included lavish coats, richly coloured fabrics, a terrifyingly sharp-toothed wolf mask worn by Simone Georgia Bartram, whose wolf was not all she seemed, and a striking red and black ensemble for Louise Ellery, who delighted the audience in her role as the Evil Queen. Some finishing touches to the costumes were lacking, although this may have been a practical decision based on the requirements of the cast.

This may have also been the reason for the minimal use of props and staging. In a few scenes the lack of props was a notable absence.

The sound and lighting were the primary production cues representing the forest, campfires, the village and surrounds and for creating ambience. Marlene Radice played electro-acoustic clarinet live and although sombre-sounding, it became meditative and calming. Providing the music in this way allowed for any timing or pacing hiccups to be easily rectified if required. The remainder of the soundtrack was very much a series of sound effects, reminiscent of the original animated fairytale stories. These sound design elements gave the show both an old-school and modern touch.

The young princess in “The Beauty Thief” was played with conviction by Kimberley Adams, who delivered her performance with poise and grace. Ellery clearly relished the role of the Evil Queen, executing her cunning plans with delighted laughter and glee, in an entertaining performance.

The CDTribe portrayed townsfolk, workers and fairies of the forest, where much of the story took place. The choreography does contain a lot of repetition and an unexpected depiction of “baddies” in the likeness of Sumo wrestlers, who challenged the fairy-folk, whilst challenging the usual perceptions of what makes someone “good, bad or threatening”. This allowed another style of movement and costuming to be included for the ensemble.

The show unfolds at a gentle pace, and presents more as vignettes of a story rather than a completely linear, fluent storyline and presentation.

It was heart-warming to observe the care shown between cast members for each other and to feel the excitement and enjoyment emanating from the cast, an energy that was reflected back from the audience.

Anticipation builds to transformation of her former self, as Bartram momentarily rises from her wheelchair. The scene is pleasingly nuanced and Bartram gently delivers her monologue.

There were genuinely funny moments throughout the show, which also managed to keep a light-heartedness about it, despite the social messages about beauty, kindness, good versus evil, choices and expectations.

“The Beauty Thief” challenges expectations of what we think people should want. Of what constitutes beauty, and in what form it should be desired. Of what values can be more powerful than power.

Production design elements have been cleverly woven into this warm, charming, and enjoyable performance. The collaboration from everyone involved resulted in an uplifting performance and in leaving the theatre with satisfied smiles.

It was quite lovely – no thieves have stolen the beauty from this show.