Family member becomes fifth confirmed covid case 

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN in his 20s has returned a positive result to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 

He is the fifth confirmed case in about a week, and is the family member of previous reported cases – a woman in her 40s and a teenager who returned a positive test after arriving on a repatriation flight from Singapore to Canberra last week.

All three of them are in quarantine together in a separate area of the hotel from other returned travellers.

The other two cases remain in hotel quarantine as well.

The number of negative tests recorded in the ACT is now 177,125 with 426 tests in the past 24 hours. 

ACT hotel tests reveal contagious South African strain

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleExperience the passionate art of custom framing works of art
Next articleNew defibrillators give charities a chance to save lives
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply