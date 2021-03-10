Family member becomes fifth confirmed covid case 

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A MAN in his 20s has returned a positive result to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

He is the fifth confirmed case in about a week, and is the family member of previous reported cases – a woman in her 40s and a teenager who returned a positive test after arriving on a repatriation flight from Singapore to Canberra last week.

All three of them are in quarantine together in a separate area of the hotel from other returned travellers.

The other two cases remain in hotel quarantine as well.

The number of negative tests recorded in the ACT is now 177,125 with 426 tests in the past 24 hours.